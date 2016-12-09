Professional Bull Riders compete at the Coliseum Saturday

The Professional Bull Riders’ Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will bring some of the best bull riders in the world to the Coast Coliseum on Saturday.
The 8-second rides and spills make the PBR’s Velocity Tour exciting to see.
The bull-riding action begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets range from $15 to $100 and are available at the Coliseum box office, at ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
New this year is PBR Elite Seats. This $100 ticket includes premium seating and a 60-minute pre-event tour on the dirt and behind the scenes, giving fans the opportunity to see the PBR up close and personal while learning about the toughest sport on dirt.
Each rider will face one bull in Round 1 with the top 10 scoring riders of the night moving on to one more ride in the championship round.
At the end of the competition, the rider with the highest combined score will be crowned the champion.
Biloxi will be the third stop on the 2017 Velocity Tour, which spans the country in cities including Oakland, California; Salt Lake City; Portland, Oregon; Bangor, Maine and Birmingham, Alabama.
The tour will culminate with the Velocity Tour Finals at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Oct. 27-29, leading into the PBR’s 2017 Built Ford Tough World Finals.
The winner of the Velocity Tour Finals, the second- and third-place finishers, and the top international performer, along with the 2017 Velocity Tour Champion, will each qualify to compete at the PBR World Finals.
