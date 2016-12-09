Movies at a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
The Bounce Back
No review available
A relationship guru and best-selling author finds himself falling for the licensed therapist who questions his methods. Stars Nadine Velazquez, Shemar Moore and more Michael Beach. PG-13 (C, G)
Miss Sloane☆☆☆
Jessica Chastain stars as a crackerjack political lobbyist trying to make a difference on Capitol Hill. R (C, G)
Nocturnal Animals☆☆☆
An art gallery owner (Amy Adams) is haunted by a novel written by her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal). The novel is a violent thriller she interprets as a veiled threat and a symbolic revenge tale. R (C, G)
Office Christmas Party☆☆1/2
Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Kate McKinnon and Olivia Munn are among the revelers at an office holiday celebration that gets way out of control. R (C, G)
Coming Thursday
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
PG-13 (G)
Returning
Allied☆☆☆1/2
Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”) directs Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in this tale about the repercussions of a dangerous secret mission behind enemy lines during World War II. R (C, G)
Almost Christmas☆☆
Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, Danny Glover and Gabrielle Union are among the members of an extended family trying to spend five days of the holiday season together under the same roof without killing each other. PG-13 (C, G)
Arrival ☆☆☆☆
Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner are part of a team of scientists investigating alien spacecraft that have touched down in 12 spots around the world. Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”) directs. PG-13 (C, G)
Bad Santa 2☆☆
Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox return as the world’s worst shopping-mall Santa Claus and his elf assistant for more crude R-rated laughs. R (C, G)
Doctor Strange ☆☆☆☆
The Marvel Comics Universe takes a step into fantasy with this first installment in the adventures of the Greenwich Village neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) who defends our realm from otherworldly evil. PG-13 (C, G)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them☆☆☆
Eddie Redmayne stars as the author of one of the textbooks Harry Potter would go on to read 70 years later at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Hacksaw Ridge ☆☆1/2
Mel Gibson’s first outing as a director since 2006’s “Apocalypto” tells the true story of an American soldier (Andrew Garfield) who saved 75 men without firing a shot or carrying a gun during one of World War II’s bloodiest battles – emphasis on the bloody. R (C, G)
Incarnate
No review available
A scientist with the ability to enter the subconscious minds of the possessed must save a young boy from the grips of a demon with powers never seen before, while facing the horrors of his past. PG-13 (C, G)
Moana☆☆☆
Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and Nicole Scherzinger provide the voices for this Walt Disney animated adventure about a young woman who sets sail to a mystical island. PG (C, G)
Trolls ☆☆1/2
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. PG (C, G)
Comments