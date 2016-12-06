Want to see Stevie Nicks on the Gulf Coast? Tickets on sale Monday

One of the most successful tours of 2016 will be coming to New Orleans in early 2017.
Live Nation announced on Monday that Stevie Nicks’ “24 Karat Gold Tour” will be coming to the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The Pretenders will be the opening act on the show.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 12. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets starting Wednesday.
As a solo artist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks has sold more than 140 million albums.
“It’s been thrilling to get on stage each night and sing some of my early gems from early in my career along with getting the chance to sing the material from my last two albums, ‘In Your Dreams” and ‘24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault,’ ” Nicks said in the press release.
Nicks is no stranger to the Gulf Coast. She brought her “The Very Best of Stevie Nicks Tour” to Hard Rock Live in Biloxi in June 2008. She was also featured on the $5 chip at the Hard Rock Casino Biloxi.
A full list of tour dates can be found at Live Nation.
