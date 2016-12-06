Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally to play two Coast shows

Singer/songwriter and Red Bay, Alabama, native Mac McAnally, who is a member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, will be playing two shows on the Coast in January.
The first show will be Friday, Jan. 13 at the Longfellow Civic Center, aka the “Garage Mahal” at 122 Court St. in Bay St. Louis. Matt Hoggatt will open the show, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
McAnally will take the stage the following night, Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grand Magnolia Listening Room at 3604 Magnolia St. in Pascagoula. Libby Rae Watson will open the Jackson County show, which will begin at 8 p.m.
General admission tickets for both shows are $35 and go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets for the shows can be purchased here.
A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for $50. The VIP packages include a pre-show audience with McAnally, as well as a meet and greet photo opportunity and guaranteed reserved seating in front of the stage.
McAnally, who grew up in the North Mississippi town of Belmont, which is just outside of Tupelo, has co-written several top country hits including “Old Flame” with Alabama and “Thank God for You” with Sawyer Brown.
His last hit was in early 2009 when Kenny Cheseny covered his song “Down The Road.” McAnally contributed backing vocals to the song.
He last performed on the Coast in September 2015 when he played with Buffett at the opening of Buffet Beach in Pascagoula.
The January shows are part of the “Jazz Fest Unplugged Series.”
