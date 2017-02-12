Entertainment

February 12, 2017 7:05 PM

Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

The Associated Press

Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

Best country album: "A Sailor's Guider to Earth," Sturgill Simpson.

Best jazz vocal album: "Take Me to the Alley," Gregory Porter.

Best jazz instrumental album: "Country for Old Men," John Scofield.

