The nation will see how the Big Easy does New Year’s Eve

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will be live from New York. Fergie will break it down in Los Angeles. And the people of New Orleans will speak, cheer and likely dance for themselves.
The Big Easy will be featured in coverage of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017,” Dick Clark productions announced in a press release.
This will be the first year “New Year’s Rockin Eve” has included coverage of a countdown from a central time zone.
The production will feature live performances from the Allstate Fan Fest, a concert series enjoyed by locals and visitors that is part of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Dick Clark Productions says interviews from the Big Easy will lead to a Fleur De Lis drop in Jackson Square.
