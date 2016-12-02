Entertainment

December 2, 2016 12:00 AM

Going out

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

DJ Mad Mike

The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.

9 p.m.

The Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.

CHUCK TIPPIT

Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Dave Rohbock

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

DJ Papa Bear

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

9 p.m.

DJ Pyro

Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.

4 p.m.

DJ Ski

American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.

6 p.m.

DJ H-Tron

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

10 p.m.

DJ Kelly

Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.

10 p.m.

Live DJ by Glenn

Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.

10 p.m.

Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Crazy Whiskey

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Crazy Whiskey is an outlaw country group from New Orleans, LA. They take the stage at 10 pm! 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Pete Leone

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

Deuces Wild Live

Da Bayou Bar and Grill, 2411 Beachview Drive, Ocean Springs. Free. 228-327-9020. www.dabayougrill.com/

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Shawna P. & Adam Tyler

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

8 p.m.

Mitch Stewart

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

8 p.m.

Reggae Night

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

9 p.m.

Saturday

Shawna P. & Adam Tyler

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

8 p.m.

Rochelle Harper & Boz

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

Eric Erdman

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Blackwater Brass

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans style funk mainstays. 228-818-9885.

Chapter: Soul

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Chapter: SOUL is a four-piece modern funk and soul band featuring Calvin Johnson Jr. as bandleader and on saxophone. The band formed after Calvin spent many months of touring with the Dozen, trading ideas with Kirk Joseph and recognizing that it was time to bring some new ideas to the scene. They take New Orleans funk and soul to a new level, re-imagining classic tunes with modern sounds and innovative arrangements. Currently, Calvin and Kirk are accompanied by Kashonda Bailey on keys, and Terry Scott on drums. 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Joey Cook & the Partyraddlers

Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-875-9928.

10 p.m.

George Mills

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

12:30 p.m.

Kristian Cowart

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

7 p.m.

Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

3 p.m.

Gospel Singing

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

12:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Eugene Eash

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Open Mic with Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Pete Leone and George Mason

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Amedee Fredricks

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

6:30 p.m.

Thursday

James Johnson and Charlie McGinn

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

Chris Houchin

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

View more video

Entertainment Videos