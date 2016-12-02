Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
CHUCK TIPPIT
Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Dave Rohbock
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Crazy Whiskey
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Crazy Whiskey is an outlaw country group from New Orleans, LA. They take the stage at 10 pm! 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Pete Leone
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Deuces Wild Live
Da Bayou Bar and Grill, 2411 Beachview Drive, Ocean Springs. Free. 228-327-9020. www.dabayougrill.com/
6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Shawna P. & Adam Tyler
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
Mitch Stewart
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Reggae Night
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
9 p.m.
Saturday
Shawna P. & Adam Tyler
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
8 p.m.
Rochelle Harper & Boz
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
Eric Erdman
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Blackwater Brass
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans style funk mainstays. 228-818-9885.
Chapter: Soul
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Chapter: SOUL is a four-piece modern funk and soul band featuring Calvin Johnson Jr. as bandleader and on saxophone. The band formed after Calvin spent many months of touring with the Dozen, trading ideas with Kirk Joseph and recognizing that it was time to bring some new ideas to the scene. They take New Orleans funk and soul to a new level, re-imagining classic tunes with modern sounds and innovative arrangements. Currently, Calvin and Kirk are accompanied by Kashonda Bailey on keys, and Terry Scott on drums. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Joey Cook & the Partyraddlers
Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-875-9928.
10 p.m.
George Mills
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Kristian Cowart
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
7 p.m.
Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
3 p.m.
Gospel Singing
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Pete Leone and George Mason
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Amedee Fredricks
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
6:30 p.m.
Thursday
James Johnson and Charlie McGinn
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Chris Houchin
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
