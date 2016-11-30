Newsboys bringing Love Riot Tour to Biloxi

When Newsboys bring their 2017 Love Riot Tour to Biloxi, it will include something extra.
The Christian rock band’s 2017 extension of their tour brings them to 50 additional cities nationwide, including Biloxi. The Coast concert will be March 9 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Dec. 8, with tickets on sale to the general public Dec. 9. The pre-sale code is LOVE. To buy tickets, visit newsboys.com.
The tour beings in Milwaukee on Feb. 2 and runs through early May.
The “something extra” is an all-new theatrical experience, God’s Not Dead LIVE! Rivals. The production is written and produced by John and Sarah Bolin, known for “The Thorn,” and features original songs from Juan Otero, who also wrote “Born Again” for Newsboys and “Kings & Queens” for Audio Adrenaline.
“Rivals brings an ensemble cast of singers, actors and dancers together to answer the question ‘Can God really make a difference?’ and take the audience to an infamous music venue where stars are born, rivals are met and no one leaves the way they came in,” information from Premier Productions states.
“With this tour, we wanted to try something brand new, something different,” said Michael Tait, Newsboys lead singer. “There’s something about drama, seeing scenes acted out, lived out, right in front of you, that has a different effect. We are very excited about sharing this new theatrical experience with our fans.”
The members of Newsboys are Tait, Jody Davis (guitar), Jeff Frankenstein (keys) and Duncan Phillips (drums). Over almost 20 years, the band has acquired four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and several Dove Awards. They have sold more than 8 million units, garnering eight gold certifications and 33 No. 1 radio hits. Their platinum-certified single “God’s Not Dead” inspired the 2014 Pure Flix film by the same name as well as its 2016 sequel. The band’s latest FairTrade Services release, “Love Riot,” debuted atop Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Top Alternative Albums chart earlier this year.
