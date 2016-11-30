Want to see an early screening of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?’

It may be a few weeks until “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opens in theaters along South Mississippi, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy your tickets ahead of opening day.
Tickets for “Rogue One,” which opens nation wide Friday, Dec. 16, went on sale Monday. An advanced screening of the film will be held at the Cinemark 16 in Gulfport and the Grand 18 in D’Iberville. “Rogue One” will be shown in both digital and 3D formats at both theaters. Tickets range from $9.25 to $12.75.
Variety reports that pre-sale tickets for the film have been strong. “Rogue One” had the second largest opening day ticket sales and sent Fandango.com’s website crashing. It is expected to surpass $130 million before it even lands in theaters. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” had the largest opening day ticket sales.
“Rogue One” was directed by Gareth Edwards. It stars Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen and Forrest Whitaker. It follows the story of a band of rebels that steal the plans to the Death Star, thus setting things in motion for the the first “Star Wars” film where a young Princess Leia hides the stolen plans inside her droid, R2D2.
It is rated PG-13.
