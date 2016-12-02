Movies at a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Believe
No review available
A small-town business owner (Ryan O’Quinn) tries to save the local Christmas pageant against all odds. PG (C)
Incarnate
No review available
A scientist with the ability to enter the subconscious minds of the possessed must save a young boy from the grips of a demon with powers never seen before, while facing the horrors of his past. PG-13 (C)
Moonlight☆☆☆☆
A timeless story of human connection and self-discovery, Moonlight chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. R (C)
Returning
Allied☆☆☆1/2
Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”) directs Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in this tale about the repercussions of a dangerous secret mission behind enemy lines during World War II. R (C, G)
Almost Christmas☆☆
Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, Danny Glover and Gabrielle Union are among the members of an extended family trying to spend five days of the holiday season together under the same roof without killing each other. PG-13 (C, G)
Arrival ☆☆☆☆
Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner are part of a team of scientists investigating alien spacecraft that have touched down in 12 spots around the world. Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”) directs. PG-13 (C, G)
Bad Santa 2☆☆
Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox return as the world’s worst shopping-mall Santa Claus and his elf assistant for more crude R-rated laughs. R (C, G)
Bleed for This ☆☆☆1/2
Miles Teller muscles up to play Vinny Pazienza, the professional boxing champ whose career was almost derailed by a car accident that broke his neck. R (G)
Doctor Strange ☆☆☆☆
The Marvel Comics Universe takes a step into fantasy with this first installment in the adventures of the Greenwich Village neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) who defends our realm from otherworldly evil. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Tilda Swinton co-star for director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Deliver Us from Evil”). PG-13 (C, G)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them☆☆☆
Eddie Redmayne stars as the author of one of the textbooks Harry Potter would go on to read 70 years later at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Hacksaw Ridge ☆☆1/2
Mel Gibson’s first outing as a director since 2006’s “Apocalypto” tells the true story of an American soldier (Andrew Garfield) who saved 75 men without firing a shot or carrying a gun during one of World War II’s bloodiest battles – emphasis on the bloody. R (C, G)
Moana☆☆☆
Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and Nicole Scherzinger provide the voices for this Walt Disney animated adventure about a young woman who sets sail to a mystical island. PG (C, G)
Rules Don’t Apply☆
Warren Beatty ends his 15-year absence from movie screens as writer, director and star of this drama about the famously reclusive mogul Howard Hughes. Alden Ehrenreich and Lily Collins play a young couple whose relationship is tested by the billionaire’s erratic behavior. PG-13 (C, G)
Trolls ☆☆1/2
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. PG (C, G)
