Chance The Rapper, Mumford & Sons among Hangout Fest headliners

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the 2017 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The three-day festival runs May 19-21.
The festival’s website on Tuesday announced the lineup. Headliners include Chance The Rapper, Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots and Frank Ocean. Other acts include MGMT, Weezer, Major Lazer, Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand and Young the Giant.
Ticket prices range from $249 to $289, with VIP packages going for $1,099 and $1,599, which include an air-conditioned dining room and private hot tub seats.
