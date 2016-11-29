Entertainment

Chance The Rapper, Mumford & Sons among Hangout Fest headliners

By Jeff Clark

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the 2017 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The three-day festival runs May 19-21.

The festival’s website on Tuesday announced the lineup. Headliners include Chance The Rapper, Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots and Frank Ocean. Other acts include MGMT, Weezer, Major Lazer, Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand and Young the Giant.

Ticket prices range from $249 to $289, with VIP packages going for $1,099 and $1,599, which include an air-conditioned dining room and private hot tub seats.

