It’s begnning to look a lot like Christmas with plenty of events across the Coast

It’s Christmastime on the Coast.
There will be boat parades, shopping events, theater events, lighting events and more this weekend and beyond to help you get into the Christmas spirit.
Here we present all the Christmas events we could find that are happening across the Coast, so check the list — check it twice — and get out and have yourselves a merry little Christmas now.
Friday
2nd Annual Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival
Spectacular Christmas light show, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. (weather permitting) daily through Jan. 1, Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Admission is $5 – or a $40 Holiday Savings Pass (12 visit punch card for the price of 8 visits). For details, call 228-868-5881.
Disney on Ice: ‘Dream Big’
Disney On Ice’s “Dream Big,” presents Tinker Bell who will take you on a journey featuring Ariel, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Snow White, Tiana and Belle, who promise to inspire you to be strong, kind and fearless. Guests also will travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen,” daily though Sunday at the Mississippi Coast Colieseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Times are 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15. Details: 800-745-3000.
Biloxi’s Christmas on the Water Children’s Christmas Parade
The annual parade features kindergarten to third-grade age children riding in hay wagons in celebration of Christmas. The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Frank G. Gruich Center, 591 Howard Ave., travel west on Howard Ave., through the Vieux Marche, turn south on Reynoir, east on Jackson, south on Lameuse Street and end at the Town Green. Find the registration form at biloxi.ms.us.
Christmas on the Town Green
Celebrate Christmas with holiday festivities on the Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The free event will feature the lighting of the Christmas Tree by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, Santa Claus giving away goodies and hot chocolate will be available while event-goers decorate the Christmas Tree.
‘A Nightmare Before Christmas, Escape Krampus’
Through Dec.23 at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, D’Iberville. Groups of up to 10 people discover clues and solve puzzles to uncover the secret of escaping Krampus, a horned, anti-Santa Clause who punishes children who have misbehaved. Tickets are $25 plus online booking fees and include a free Krampus T-shirt. Ages 12 and up. Details: EscapeKrampus.ScarletPearlCasino.com.
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Salvation Army Kroc Theatre, Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi, presents the Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Donations go to the Performing Arts Department.
Waveland Festival Of Lights
The Waveland Festival of Lights will begin at dusk at Coleman Avenue in Waveland and the free event will feature the lighting of the Christmas tree, caroling, photos with Santa, a golf cart parade, food vendors.
Downtown for the Holidays
Downtown for the Holidays in downtown Pascagoula. The event 5-9 p.m. Friday. Details: 228-219-1114.
Bay-Waveland Yacht Club Christmas Bazaar
Bay-Waveland Yacht Club Christmas Bazaar, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Bay St. Louis, will feature 30 vendors and food. In lieu of entrance fee, bring donations for the food pantry. Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Holiday Open House
Holiday Open House at Ocean Springs with participating shops, restaurants and galleries, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Gallery 782 Annual Christmas Exhibit
From 5-8 p.m. Friday Gallery 782 at 782 Water St., Biloxi, will host the opening of its annual Christmas Exhibit with Christmas ornaments and gifts handmade by artists and the gift shops will have Christmas items. Artists from all mediums, including painting, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, wood turning, glass, photography and more will be showcased. And, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday the open house will feature a Christmas Ornament Workshop for children in a tent in front of the gallery and artists will be on hand to help them make ornaments to take home. After they’ve made their ornaments, they can go inside to see Santa and have cookies and lemonade. Also on Saturday the Biloxi High School Choir will be singing Christmas Carols on the 782 porch from from 10 am. until noon. Admission is free. Details: 228-436-7782.
Saturday
Biloxi Visitors Center Holiday Open House
Biloxi Visitors Center Holiday Open House will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday featuring almost 50 local artists and craftsmen showing and selling their wares at the Biloxi Visitors Center for the Holiday Open House. In addition to shopping, there will be refreshments, children’s activities, pictures with Santa, free tour train rides to the downtown Christmas in the City festival and more. Bring the whole family for this free fun family event.
12th Annual Biloxi Christmas in the City
The 12th Annual Biloxi Christmas in the City will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Rue Magnolia and Water Street in the Downtown Biloxi Arts District. The event will feature bands, choirs, dancers, pictures with Santa, Pusharattes, arts and antiques and more. Admission is free. For details, call 228-435-6339.
Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party
Oak Crest Mansion and The Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre present the Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the Grande Ballroom of Oak Crest Mansion, 5267 Menge Ave., Pass Christian. The event includes hot cocoa with marshmallows and peppermints. Participants can make their own Christmas ornaments and decorate sugar cookies. Entertainment will be provided by Clara and other characters from the Nutcracker Ballet. Drosselmeyer will have balloon fun for everyone. Admission is $29.99 for children 12 years old and under and $9.99 for adults. Purchase your tickets soon and receive a free child ticket to the Nutcracker Ballet. Tickets are available online at www.universe.com/sugarplumfairytea. Details 228-324-6296.
Christmas on the Water Boat Parade
Christmas on the Water Boat Parade, Biloxi will be 6 p.m. Saturday. Boats decorated in Christmas lights parade along the Mississippi Sound beginning at 6 p.m. south of the Biloxi Lighthouse and traveling east, ending at Point Cadet. The parade will be followed by a fireworks spectacular that will fill the east Biloxi sky. Get out and enjoy this free event. Best parade viewing locations are between the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Casino Row, or between the Biloxi Lighthouse and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Details: 228-617-3112.
3rd Annual Christmas Craft & Jewelry Show
The 3rd Annual Christmas Craft & Jewelry Show will be 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Saturday at the Saucier Evacuation Center, 23771 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier. The free event will feature local items for sale as Christmas gifts, photos for Santa from 1-2 p.m. and more. Details: 228-806-8451.
Kroc Center Breakfast with Santa
Have breakfast with Santa 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Tickets are $5. Details: 228-207-1218.
Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival
Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and feature holiday fun hosted by Hancock County Tourism at the Depot District.
Pearlington Christmas Parade
Pearlington Christmas Parade starts 1 p.m. Saturday at Oak Harbor Road and ends at Community Center/Pearlington Firehouse.
Christmas by the River in Moss Point
Moss Point’s Christmas by the River will be Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with Breakfast with Santa Christmasat the Moss Point Recreation Center featuring food, music, free photo with Santa, stories and prizes. The parade, with the theme “Merry Christmas Baby” will go from Southgate Mall to the Riverfront. The line up will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and the parade will start at 3 p.m. Saturday. Grand Marshal will be Ennit Morris, civil service commissioner, and Parade Marshal will be the Rev. David Newton, Dantzler Memorial United Methodist Church. The tree lighting will be 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Riverfront Welcom Center and feature holiday music; The Boat Parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the Riverfront Dockside; and fireworks will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lights & Lagniappe on the Bayou
Lights & Lagniappe on the Bayou at Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90, Gautier, is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a pet parade at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (Registration information is at gautier-ms.gov.
Singing River Chorale
Singing River Chorale presents “The Peace of Christmas” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Westminister Presbyterian Church, 5005 Lawson Ave., Gulfport.
Holiday Tree Gala
Holiday Tree Gala, Santa Claus, trees, holiday music at Hancock County Library, Bay St. Louis, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center of Arts and Education, 1600 Governmnet St., Ocean Springs. Reserved seating: $25 members, $30 non-members, $80 member family of four, $100 non member family of four. Details: 228-818-2878.
Tuesday
A Nutcracker Christmas
A Nutcracker Christmas, Santa and refreshments at Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland 6 p.m. Tuesday. Details 228-467-9240.
Thursday
A Gingerbread Christmas
A Gingerbread Christmas will feature Santa and refreshments at Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Dec. 9
A Christmas Story Dinner
Based on the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” with a dinner will be presented 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9. The dinner includes crab rangoons, seared duck breast with plum sauce glaze with Chop Suey, garlic soy green beans, steamed sponge cake with fresh fruit. At The Mary C. O’Keefe Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $30, non-members $40. Details 228-818-2878 or info@themaryc.org.
Dec. 10
Escatawpa Christmas Parade
Escatawpa Christmas Parade will be 1 p.m. Friday. The route begins in Merchants & Marine Bank parking lot (Elder Ferry Road), turns left on Old Saracennia and left onto Mississippi 613, south to Rosa and left to Jamestown and disbands at Escatawpa Elementary School.
International Christmas Festival & Pastry Sale
International Christmas Festival & Pastry Sale will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. The event will feature live music and foods that are favorites of Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, Hungary, Belarus and America, such as Gyro, Dolmathes, Blini, Vareniki, Mititiei, Sarmale, Plov, Draniki, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut and Bratwurst, Hungarian Goulash, Khachapuri, Hot Dogs, and many more. Pastry specialties include Baklava, Kourambides, Cognac and Ouzo Cakes, Poppyseed Roll, Kolachy Cookies, Medovik, and many more. Also available will be Greek, Russian and Romanian ice cream sundaes for the kids, and The Kneipe with beer and wine for the adults. Details: 228-831-5820 or 228-297-0526. Admission is free. Foods cost extra.
Dec. 13
Coast Big Band Holiday Show
Coast Big Band Holiday Show, “A White Christmas,” will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Mary C, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. A 20-plus piece big band orchestra will play. $15 reserved seating. Details: 228-818-2878.
Dec. 13-18
Holiday Open House
Holiday Open House at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi will be noon-5 p.m. Dec. 13-18 with local artists and vendors and gourmet dining smaples from Beau Rivage restaurants. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday.
Dec. 17
Holiday Art Market
Holiday Art Market on the lawn will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. of the The Mary C. O’Keefe Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Santa Gator Puppet Show at 1 p.m. and The Elves and Shoemaker at 2 p.m. followed by Christmas Caroling by MGCCC Choir. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Nutcracker Ballet
Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre will present The Nutcracker Ballet starring Daniel Sarabia and Liu Man Ting at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. Tickets are $20 adults $10 children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased at Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts or by calling 228-324-6296.
Dec. 19 and 20
Christmas Mini Camp
Maritime & Seafood Museum of Biloxi will present a Christmas Mini Camp Dec. 19 and 20. The mini Christmas camp will let kids explore the museum, make crafts and finish the day with a Christmas movie. Children ages 6 to 12 are welcome. Cost is $100 for the full-day and $50 for the half-day. All supplies are included. In the Oyster Shell Craft Class with Shari Schaubhurt campers will be able to turn an ordinary oyster shell into an ornament, magnet or other work of art. In the Holiday Painting Class with Patt Odom, they will paint the perfect present. Spots are limited so call or email to register. Contact Michelle Peterson at 228-435-6320 and outreach@maritimemuseum.org.
Dec. 21-29
Christmas Wonderland
Christmas Wonderland at the Beau Rivage Theatre, Biloxi. Family show with singers, dancers, festive costumes. Tickets range from $10.95-$29.50 plus tax and fee or packages of four for $40. Details: 888-566-7469 or beaurivage.com. Shows are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.
