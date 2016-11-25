Entertainment

November 25, 2016 12:00 AM

Going Out

Friday

DJ Mad Mike

The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.

9 p.m.

The Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Dave Rohbock

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

DJ Papa Bear

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

9 p.m.

DJ Pyro

Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.

4 p.m.

DJ Ski

American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.

6 p.m.

DJ H-Tron

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

10 p.m.

DJ Kelly

Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.

10 p.m.

Live DJ by Glenn

Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.

10 p.m.

CHUCK TIPPIT

Category 5 Bar, 1060 Highway 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Hatchet Boys

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. The Hatchet Boys are a rockabilly group from New Orleans, LA. 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Stellar

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

Nate Hancock

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

11 p.m.

Latin Night with Son De Rumba

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

9 p.m.

Fruteland Jackson

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. Mississippi-raised acoustic guitarist and educator Fruteland Jackson is a Delta-style revivalist, honoring the legacy of Robert Johnson. A W.C. Handy award nominee, Jackson combines the usual percussive Delta guitar style with delicate acoustic finger-picking, and is pretty successful at bringing the early blues alive for a modern audience. 228-214-4420.

8 p.m.

The Nate Hancock Band

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

8 p.m.

Al Murphy

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. This restaurant is open to the public.

5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Big Al & The Heavyweights

Bouy’s Bar, 115 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Big Al & the Heavyweight’s followers are known as “Gumbo Heads,” and they travel hundreds of miles to hear the band.The Heavyweights offer an unconventional performance, reflecting the band’s influences of blues, jazz, zydeco, and rock. They have also been the featured musical guest on chef Emeril Lagassee’s ’Emeril Live,’ performing on his the Mardi Gras Show, as well as his Cajun and Creole cooking shows. 228-244-3224.

3 p.m.

Fruteland Jackson

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. Mississippi-raised acoustic guitarist and educator Fruteland Jackson is a Delta-style revivalist, honoring the legacy of Robert Johnson. A W.C. Handy award nominee, Jackson combines the usual percussive Delta guitar style with delicate acoustic finger-picking, and is pretty successful at bringing the early blues alive for a modern audience. 228-215-1114.

8 p.m.

Castaways

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

Whiskey Kiss

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Whiskey Kiss is a four-piece rock band. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

Pete Leone

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

Andrew Duhon

The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Mississippi 57, Ocean Springs. Andrew Duhon is a singer/songwriter from New Orleans. In 2011 he won Singer-Songwriter of the Year. Andrew has toured throughout the United States and UK, and continues to tour, write, and record. He also plays with his band The Lonesome Crows. 228-875-8577.

6 p.m.

The Tree O Band

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

8:30 p.m.

Diggs Darcey

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Diggs Darcy tortures his guitar and makes it howl up and down the Gulf coast. 228-435-5822.

8 p.m.

Hadley Hill

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.

Midnight Revel

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Midnight Revel is a rock group from Hattiesburg. 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. This restaurant is open to the public.

11 a.m.

Gospel Singing

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

12:30 p.m.

Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

3 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monster Crawfish

Bouy’s Bar, 115 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. 228-244-3224.

2 p.m.

Monday

Brandon Tingstrom

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Wednesday

Eugene Eash

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Open Mic with Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Pete Leone and George Mason

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

Brandon Tingstrom

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-214-4420.

6:30 p.m.

Della Memoria

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Dream pop originals. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.

Ty & Gram

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Thursday

Chris Houchin

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

James Johnson and Charlie McGinn

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

