Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Dave Rohbock
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
CHUCK TIPPIT
Category 5 Bar, 1060 Highway 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Hatchet Boys
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. The Hatchet Boys are a rockabilly group from New Orleans, LA. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Stellar
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Nate Hancock
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
11 p.m.
Latin Night with Son De Rumba
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
9 p.m.
Fruteland Jackson
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. Mississippi-raised acoustic guitarist and educator Fruteland Jackson is a Delta-style revivalist, honoring the legacy of Robert Johnson. A W.C. Handy award nominee, Jackson combines the usual percussive Delta guitar style with delicate acoustic finger-picking, and is pretty successful at bringing the early blues alive for a modern audience. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
The Nate Hancock Band
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Al Murphy
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. This restaurant is open to the public.
5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Big Al & The Heavyweights
Bouy’s Bar, 115 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Big Al & the Heavyweight’s followers are known as “Gumbo Heads,” and they travel hundreds of miles to hear the band.The Heavyweights offer an unconventional performance, reflecting the band’s influences of blues, jazz, zydeco, and rock. They have also been the featured musical guest on chef Emeril Lagassee’s ’Emeril Live,’ performing on his the Mardi Gras Show, as well as his Cajun and Creole cooking shows. 228-244-3224.
3 p.m.
Fruteland Jackson
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. Mississippi-raised acoustic guitarist and educator Fruteland Jackson is a Delta-style revivalist, honoring the legacy of Robert Johnson. A W.C. Handy award nominee, Jackson combines the usual percussive Delta guitar style with delicate acoustic finger-picking, and is pretty successful at bringing the early blues alive for a modern audience. 228-215-1114.
8 p.m.
Castaways
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
Whiskey Kiss
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Whiskey Kiss is a four-piece rock band. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Pete Leone
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Andrew Duhon
The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Mississippi 57, Ocean Springs. Andrew Duhon is a singer/songwriter from New Orleans. In 2011 he won Singer-Songwriter of the Year. Andrew has toured throughout the United States and UK, and continues to tour, write, and record. He also plays with his band The Lonesome Crows. 228-875-8577.
6 p.m.
The Tree O Band
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
8:30 p.m.
Diggs Darcey
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Diggs Darcy tortures his guitar and makes it howl up and down the Gulf coast. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Hadley Hill
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Midnight Revel
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Midnight Revel is a rock group from Hattiesburg. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. This restaurant is open to the public.
11 a.m.
Gospel Singing
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
3 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monster Crawfish
Bouy’s Bar, 115 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. 228-244-3224.
2 p.m.
Monday
Brandon Tingstrom
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Wednesday
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Pete Leone and George Mason
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Brandon Tingstrom
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-214-4420.
6:30 p.m.
Della Memoria
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Dream pop originals. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Ty & Gram
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Thursday
Chris Houchin
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
James Johnson and Charlie McGinn
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Comments