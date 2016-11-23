Actress with Mississippi roots to star in sci-fi reboot

Former Laurel resident Parker Posey will star in the Netflix reboot of “Lost in Space,” which is slated to make its debut on the streaming service in 2018.
And, no, Posey will not be a member of the Robinson family.
Deadspin reports Posey will play the role of the ship’s doctor, Zachzary Smith, a role made famous by Jonathan Harris. In the 1965 series pilot, which aired on CBS, Smith sabotaged the mission of the Robinsons’ space ship, causing them to become “lost in space.”
The Netflix series will also star Molly Parker, Toby Stephens and Taylor Russell.
Posey, who has appeared in films such as Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused,” was last seen in the Christoper Guest vehicle “Mascots” on Netflix.
