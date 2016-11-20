Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Detective Bosch to track down any heirs to his fortune.
2."The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A whistle-blower alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge involved with the Mob.
3."Today Will Be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) The author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is back with a funny new novel about an imperfect mother.
4."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) An old video camera found in the basement inspires Greg and Rowley to make a big-time scary movie.
5."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
6."The Trespasser," by Tana French (Viking: $27) In this sixth Dublin Murder Squad novel, a routine murder case is more complicated than it first appears.
7."Heroes of the Frontier," by Dave Eggers (Knopf: $28.95) A former dentist goes on the lam with her children in the Alaskan wilderness.
8."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
9."Faithful," by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster: $26) A young woman deals with guilt after surviving a car accident that left her best friend in a coma.
10."Ghosts," by Raina Telgemeier (Graphix : $10.99) A young girl is determined to find the ghosts that appear once a year in her new town in Northern California.
Comments