Travis Tritt, Oak Ridge Boys and Carrot Top are best weekend bets

It’s not quite Thanksgiving, yet, but it is getting closer. Before you bunker down with the family and are placed into a food-induced coma from eating too much turkey, why not spend a weekend enjoying the hustle and bustle of all that’s happening in South Mississippi.
After all, everyone’s going to be talking about it by Monday, so why be the only one of your friends who has an empty Facebook feed?
Here’s what you need to know for the weekend of Nov. 18-20, 2016.
Travis Tritt
Country music legend Travis Tritt is bringing his talent to the IP Casino Resort & Spa’s Studio A, 850 Bayview Ave., Biloxi, at 8 p.m. Friday.
His hits include such favorites as “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”
Tickets start at $40 and are available at Ticketmaster.com
Carrot Top
Carrot Top, the perennial prop comedian, brings his show to the Beau Rivage, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $29.95 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Christmas With the Oak Ridge Boys
The Oak Ridge Boys, the country and gospel quartet known for great harmonies as exemplified by their hit “Elvira” and other great songs, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at Biloxi’s Golden Nugget, 151 Beach Blvd. Tickets start at $20 and are available here.
The Doobie Brothers
Classic rock favorites the Doobie Brothers will perform many of their standards such as “Listen to the Music,” “Black Water,” “China Grove” and more at 8 p.m. Saturday at IP Casino Resort Studio A, 850 Bayview Ave., Biloxi. Tickets start at $69 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Rodney Atkins
Country music favorite Rodney Atkins will bring his hits to the Hard Rock Live at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $9.99 and are available here.
Whatever it is you decide to do this weekend, do it in style with your weekend playlist.
It features new jams from Bruno Mars, Solange, Sia, Jon Mayer and Pharrell Williams.
Friday
‘Love, Sex and the IRS’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Details: 228-467-9024 or www.bsllt.org
8 p.m. 11/18 -11/19 and 2 p.m. 11/20
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet, or how to design 3D objects, and help you print them on the 3D printer. Prerequisite: Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. By 30-minute appointment. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at Customer Service Desk. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Artist Demonstration
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Visiting artist John Oles, in conjunction with OOMA’s Jagged Fragments: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture exhibition, will be in our studio working his magic in porcelain. Oles is professor of ceramics at Jacksonville State University in Gadsen, Alabama. All ages welcome. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wreaths for All Seasons
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Learn how to create a seasonal wreath for your home. Horticulturist/floral designer Melissa Brannin will show you how you can use natural, artificial and unconventional materials. Register at your local library. Details: 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-Noon
The King’s Kitchen Anniversary
The King’s Kitchen, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Admission is free. Everyone is invited to join the staff and administration of The King’s Kitchen soup kitchen for a special dinner as we celebrate the fourth anniversary of our service to the community. The King’s Kitchen is across U.S. 90 from the Bay post office on the grounds of Central Bible Church. Details: 228-493-4796.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri and other local celebrity chefs and cooks lead cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn menus as well as special classes and events. Details: 228-818-2878 or themaryc.org/lunch-learn/
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Android Tablets & Phones
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Learn about the most important settings and popular free apps. Bring your fully charged device, Google ID and password. Registration required. Call 228-255-1724 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-255-1724. wqww.hancocklibraries.info
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Opening Reception
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Please join us for the opening reception of Jagged Fragments: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture, and William White: New Orleans Visionary Artist. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
HO HO HOSA Cocktail Party
Gulf Hills Golf Club, 13700 Paso Road, Ocean Springs. $60 per ticket, limited number. Reserve by calling 228-872.0846 or 228-872-9663.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
‘Madagascar — A Musical Adventure’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $16 general admission, $13 senior and military, $11 child/student. Come enjoy an evening with Alex, Marty, Gloria, Melman and all of your favorite characters from the hit movie as they make their way ‘to the wild’. GLT is the first venue on the Coast to present the stage adaptation of the movie, and it will be the show that the whole family will want to see again and again. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.net
7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20
Project Homeless Connect
Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi. Open Doors Homeless Coalition, a nonprofit organization, is holding its annual Project Homeless Connect — a free, one-day, one-stop opportunity to provide homeless people with access to various community agencies; health services such as dental screening, vision tests, haircuts, flu shots, and vaccines for their pets; and personal assistance with the hope of reducing homelessness. Donations accepted. Trinette Crump: 228-604-2048 Ext. 4, tcrump@opendoorshc.org; or Patti Guider: 228-424-3947, pattiguider@opendoorshc.org.
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. $18 per 5-gallon bucket. Bring your buckets, clippers, and wear protective clothing and covered shoes. Young children need to have supervision so we prefer one adult per two children. We are a farm so if you are allergic to bees, ants, etc., come prepared. Details: 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18-19
‘Morning’s at Seven’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. All seems right with the world, at first glance, in Paul Osborn’s charming 1930s comedy about four elderly small-town sisters. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 seniors and students, $15 active military, fire, police and EMS.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20
Saturday
United in Blue
Golden Nugget, Biloxi, ballroom. Fundraiser for police officers shot in Baton Rouge in the summer. Music will be by Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters. Cajun cuisine and a cash bar are planned, along with a silent auction. Dress is casual.
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 19
Shoreline Cruises
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, P.O. Box 1467, Gulfport. $17 per person (3 and under free). During the fall on Saturdays and Sundays, the ferry boats depart Gulfport at 1 p.m. for a 90-minute shoreline cruise. Come on board and enjoy the scenic boat ride near shore while we search for Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin. You will return to Gulfport at 2:30 p.m. Limited snack bar service available. Through Dec. 31. Details: 866-466-7386 or msshipisland.com
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20
Camellia Society Show
Orange Grove Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport. Free. Hundreds of camellia blooms will be on display. There will be flower waxing demonstrations. Camellia growers will be available to answer any questions about growing camellias. Details: 228-831-0701. msgulfcoastcamelliasociety on Facebook.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Children’s Reading Program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. The Sit, Stay, READ! South Mississippi Children’s Reading Program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. The dog-friendly atmosphere provides great motivation for the children to practice their reading. Families can drop in any time between 10 a.m. and noon Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. Reading sessions usually last for 30 minutes. Children are rewarded with bookmarks, stickers, or pencils for participating. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals and must be accomplished by an adult. No need to pre-register. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
10 a.m.-Noon
International Games Day @ Your Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. International Games Day @ Your Library is run by volunteers from around the world to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational, and social value of all types of games. We will have oversized versions of Jenga, Sudoku, Scrabble, chess and checkers, and Twister in addition to Wii Games, a preschool area, Lures on our Pokestop, and other indoor and outdoor games.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby! We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Survivor Day
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. The Mississippi chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will hold a Survivor Day. Nov. 19 is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, when more than 350 gatherings are held around the world. At the Gulfport event, lunch will be served. Also, the AFSP Survivor Day documentary, “Life Journeys: Reclaiming Life after Loss,” will be shown. Register for the Gulfport event at https://afsp.org/survivor_day/gulfport-ms/. Registration is free, but donations are welcome.
12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Canning and Preserving
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $30; $20 members. Presented by chef Diane Claughton. Learn the how and what to can and preserve. You’ll taste various samples of both techniques. Details: 228-818-2878.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Fun class for couples. Instructors will help you create two bowls to keep, and we’ll glaze and fire them for you. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Please wear clothes you can get dirty. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Arts and Crafts Fair
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. Free admission. The Vancleave Friends of the Library will host the 20th annual Vancleave Arts and Crafts Fair and book sale. More than 35 vendors will be present with many great hand-crafted items for Christmas gifts. Fun crafts for kids and entertainment will take place outside. In the library will be the year’s biggest book sale with many nearly new items at very low prices. Details: 228-826-5857.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Photography workshop
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $60, includes lunch. Please join us for “Seeing in Black and White,” an introductory to the basic principles of black-and-white photography with Paul Smith. We will discuss key components such as exposure, ISO, shading, subject, and understanding the color wheel and its impact. The workshop will include an informal lecture, slide presentations and demonstrations. Students will participate in exercises to learn shooting techniques. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments