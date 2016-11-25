‘Dream Big’ showcases Disney princesses

Disney returns to the Coast Coliseum Thursday through Dec. 4 with a “Disney on Ice presents Dream Big,” a show that spotlights the strong roles played by Disney princesses.
From “Cinderella” to “Frozen,” Disney’s stories of women rising above adversity are known by girls and boys of all ages. “Dream Big” will present eight Disney princesses who embark on adventures to make their dreams come true. Taking the ice will be princesses Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White.
Disney will present an action-packed, colorful spectacle for each of their tales. Prince Philip will battle the fire-breathing Maleficent to save Sleeping Beauty. Guests will be transported to the underwater world of Ariel and her oceanic friends. Belle and friends will skate their way through The Beast’s castle. There’s plenty of action within the love story of Jasmine and Aladdin/Prince Ali, and it’s played out with Genie, Jafar and his henchmen.
The princesses are not the only ones with a tale to tell, however. For the first time, the characters from “Frozen” will bring their winter wonderland to the Coast Coliseum. Disney will take the audience on a journey to Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa, Sven the reindeer and the comical snowman Olaf.
Of course, the spectacle is only part of what everyone loves. The performers will be skating to some very memorable songs, including “Once Upon a Dream,” “A Whole New World” “One Jump Ahead” and “Let It Go.”
Disney has other surprises up its sleeve, too. In another first, “Dream Big” will include a flurry of ‘snow’ on stage.
“Dream Big” will offer seven shows over four days. Performances will be Thursday and Friday [Dec. 1 and 2] at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. both nights, on Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
