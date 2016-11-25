Shy-Anne Social Club patrons will reunite for one more good time

The Shy-Anne Social Club was one of the Coast’s leading hot spots for rock and roll, and a glimpse of those good times will return with a reunion Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Dock Bar & Grill.
The Shy-Anne came about when three friends and neighbors — Mike Longo, Randy Steele and Jewell Dixon — thought it would be fun to have a club of their own. They named their club after an infamous cathouse in Texas.
The Shy-Anne opened in 1977 on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi to an enthusiastic public response — an entry line that Longo said stretched around the building three times.
“Off it went, and it went strong for three guys who knew nothing about the bar business,” Longo said.
A fire closed the Biloxi club in 1979, but Shy-Anne reopened six months later, again on Beach Boulevard, at what had been Club 90 in Gulfport.
Attendance at the new location was still strong, and for good reason. The Shy-Anne booked through a national agency that allowed it to bring in highly rated acts. Booking the bands was expensive, but the club earned a reputation that even if you had never heard of the groups playing there, you could bet they would be good.
Some of the bands that passed through were Magic, Wildfire, High Risk, Five Miles High, George Mills & Johnny Hozey, an up-and-coming Bonnie Raitt, The St. Louis Sheiks, Lillian Axe, and even national acts such as Sly & the Family Stone and The Ohio Players.
Longo remembers how the Ohio Players packed the club and elicited a fervent crowd response.
“They had a certain beat, and it got that crowd going and I could feel the floor moving,” he said. “That was a strong building and we could feel the wind coming from the floor pulsating.”
The club became such a hot spot that touring bands playing the Coliseum would often come by after their concerts to hang out with the crowd and get on stage. A few of those were Van Halen, Dokken, Heart, Electric Light Orchestra, Ted Nugent and Atlanta Rhythm Section.
The club closed about 1988, but those who spent their nights there still cherish those times, and their request for a reunion is being answered.
The host band for the get-together will be Magnolia Bayou, and it’s anticipated local musicians who once played the Shy-Anne also will get on stage to jam. There will be T-shirts for sale with the original Shy-Anne logo.
Admission is $10.
The Dock is at 13247 Seaway Rd., Gulfport.
