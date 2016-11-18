Going to see Carrot Top? Check out his Sun Herald #BiloxiTakeover

Comic Carrot Top is coming to Biloxi for an 8 p.m. show Friday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
And while he’s on the Coast, he’s agreed to take over the Sun Herald Instagran account.
If you would like to see South Mississippi through the eyes of one the nation’s top comics, then follow us on Instagram at sunheraldbiloxi on Friday, Nov. 18. and see what Carrot Top has in store.
Tickets to Friday’s show start at $35 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
