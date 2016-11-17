Coast fans get an early look at ‘Fantastic Beasts’ tonight

If you’re wondering when and where to find “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” today is the day.
The film, which is a prequel to the “Harry Potter” series from author JK Rowling, opens in theaters across the country on Friday. Nov. 18. But a special screening of “Fantastic Beasts” will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Cinemark 16 in Gulfport at 6:15 p.m. The Grand 18 in D’Iberville.
Based on a short story by Rowling, “Fantastic Beasts” takes place in 1926 New York. It is the first time Rowling’s magical world has been set in North America. It is directed by David Yates, who helmed the last four “Harry Potter” movies.
And what would one of the biggest movie events of the year be without a sequel? Talks are already under way for another film in the “Beasts” series.
During a press conference last week, Rowling discussed her vision for a five-part series and that a young Albus Dumbledore will be in the film’s sequel.
Early reviews for the “Fantastic Beasts” have been mostly positive.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments