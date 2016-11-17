These are the Christmas shows on the Coast you will not want to miss

There are only 37 days left until Christmas. Even though the cranberry sauce for next week’s Thanksgiving dinner hasn’t even coagulated, the truth is the countdown to Christmas 2017 is ticking.
Here are some of the things you don’t want to miss on the Coast this holiday season.
Christmas With the Oak Ridge Boys
The 2015 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees roll into the Golden Nugget Casino on Friday, Nov. 18 with Jolly Old St. Nick for their annual Christmas show. After doing the show for 27 years, this is the first time it’s being performed on the Coast.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.
Donny and Marie: Celebrating the Holidays
She’s a little bit country and he’s a little bit rock n roll, but they are both bringing a whole lot of Christmas to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. The Osmonds’ Christmas show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. More info can be found here.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Christmas
Country superstar Wynonna brings her Christmas show to the IP Casino Resort on Friday, Dec. 16.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Ice Skating
Enjoy your own winter wonderland inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum with ice skating now through Dec. 31. Sessions are $12 and more information can be found here.
Disney On Ice
“Disney On Ice: Dream Big” runs Dec. 1-4 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Expect appearances from Elsa and Olaf.
More information can be found here.
Christmas Wonderland
The high-energy musical featuring talented singers and dancers, festive costumes and a variety of changing Christmas scenery. There will be singing and dancing and even ol’ Santa himself will be there.
The show runs Dec. 21-29 at Beau Rivage with two shows daily. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Jeff Clark
