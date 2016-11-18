Little Theatre Presents ‘Love, Sex, and the IRS’

The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre on Friday will open the farcical comedy “Love, Sex, and the IRS” by William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore.
The plot features twists of fate, sight gags, mistaken identities and hilarious comic lines.
What happens when two roommates decide to cheat the IRS and cheat each other?
The play takes place in New York where two unemployed, starving musicians try to save money by filling out their tax returns as a married couple.
A visit from a lonely IRS auditor, one musician’s girlfriend, the other musician’s mother and a suspicious landlord, all at once, throw the two guys into a cross-dressing frenzy of cover-ups, half lies, outright lies and a lot of laughs.
“A season seldom goes by that ‘Love, Sex, and the IRS’ doesn’t run somewhere. And for good reason. It convulses the audience! What a hoot!” – Sarasota Herald-Time.
The show is directed by Larry Clark and produced by Cheryl Grace. The cast includes Leslie Barajas, Norman Boyd, Douglas Hadley, Jeff Campbell, Linda Aiavolasiti, David Kernion, Sarah Morgan and Jim Fraiser.
Laurie Spaschak is set designer. Set construction is by Dean Noel. Beverly Vincent is manager of sound and lights.
The show dates and times are Friday and Saturdray at 8 p.m. and Sundayat 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before the show and seating starts 30 minutes before each show.
Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.bsllt.org or purchased at Lulu’s at 126 Main Street or Twin Light Creations at 136 Main Street. Ticket fees are $15 adults, $10 Seniors 65+, veterans, military, and students with ID, and $6 for children 12 and under.
Seat reservations can be made by calling 228-467-9024 or email the Little Theatre. Reservations for seats are recommended for all ticket holders including season ticket holders to be able to accommodate the show’s audiences.
