Several short reviews of recent releases from throughout the spectrum

‘Post Pop Depression-Live At The Royal Albert Hall,’ Iggy Pop (Eagle Rock Entertainment, ☆☆☆☆)
This multi-format Oct. 28 release presents Iggy Pop presenting songs from “The Idiot,” “Lust For Life” and his collaboration with Josh Homme, “Post Pop Depression,” while dropping F-bombs and enjoying himself. The band includes Homme, Dean Fertita and more.
My favorite songs come from older albums: “Lust For Life,” “China Girl,” “The Passenger” and “Repo Man;” but some newer ones, like “Chocolate Drops,” are also cool. Fans of the music of Iggy’s post-Stooges era will enjoy this release.
‘Havana Moon,’ The Rolling Stones (Eagle Rock Entertainment, ☆☆☆☆☆)
This multiple-format Nov. 11 release presents The Rolling Stones playing a massive free outdoor concert in Havana on March 25 a week after President Obama became the first U.S. President to visit Cuba in 88 years. The concert features career-spanning hits including “Tumbling Dice,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Brown Sugar” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Gimme Shelter” and many more with loud, rapturous crowd participation.
Stones fans will want this historic presentation.
‘1 Nation Under Trump,’ Directed by Jim Gufferson (MVSvisual, ☆☆☆)
This Oct. 25 DVD documentary traces the rise of the next president, from early engagements through explosive rallies and debates to the top of the political landscape as an outsider opposed to Washington, D.C., business as usual. The film is a 62-minute summary of Trump’s rise up to the point of the general election.
‘The Out Of Towners,’ Hickoids (Saustex Records/BDC, ☆☆☆1/2)
This Oct. 21 CD and Nov. 18 LP release is the only strictly audio one here.
It’s a six-song EP featuring Texas songwriters from Roky Erickson to Willie Nelson; and is the final recording of the Hickoids featuring late Austin guitarist/punk legend Davy Jones (1954-2015), who died of cancer.
My favorite tunes are Erickson’s psychedelic “I Have Always Been Here Before” and a slide-guitar-laden version of Doug Sahm’s “At The Crossroads.”
Punk rock and Texas music fans will dig this one.
