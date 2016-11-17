National talent takes center stage on the Coast this weekend

The weather has finally turned (as much as can be expected in these parts), Thanksgiving is Thursday and the fall festival season is in a lull.
Sounds like the perfect weekend to get out and see a live show, and, boy, do the we have options, particularly at Coast casinos.
Below we run down some of this weekend and next week’s top live entertainment options on the Coast.
Be sure to check out our Going Out listing for live bands at area bars, our At the Casinos listing for more casino entertainment options, and our At the Movies listing to check out all the great movies showing at area theaters.
Enjoy! And, Happy Thanksgiving!
CARROT TOP
Carrot Top, the perennial prop comedian, brings his show to the Beau Rivage, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, at 8 p.m. Friday.

Tickets start at $29.95 and are available by calling 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111.
THE OAK RIDGE BOYS
The Oak Ridge Boys, the country and gospel quartet known for great harmonies as exemplified by their hit “Elvira” and other great songs, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at Biloxi’s Golden Nugget, 151 Beach Blvd.
Tickets start at $20 and are available by calling 800-745-3000.
TRAVIS TRITT
Country music legend Travis Tritt is bringing his talent to the IP Casino Resort & Spa’s Studio A, 850 Bayview Ave., Biloxi, at 8 p.m. Friday.
His hits include such favorites as “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”
Tickets start at $40 and are available by calling 888-946-2847 or 228-436-3000
RODNEY ATKINS
Country music favorite Rodney Atkins will bring his hits to the Hard Rock Live at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets start at $9.99 and are available by calling 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
Classic rock favorites the Doobie Brothers will perform many of their standards such as “Listen to the Music,” “Black Water,” “China Grove” and more at 8 p.m. Saturday at IP Casino Resort Studio A, 850 Bayview Ave., Biloxi. Tickets start at $69 and are available by calling 888-946-2847 or 228-436-3000
ALINA KIRYAYEVA
Ukrainian musician Alina Kiryayeva, known for her piano stylings, will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. Her repertoire promises interpretations of light classical music from motion pictures that are familiar to all age groups. The event is hosted by Coast Community Concert Association.
For tickets, call 228-243-3940.
