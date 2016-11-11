This is the Darth Vader ‘Rogue One’ trailer you’ve been looking for

December is almost here. And yes, that means Christmas is coming. But for many “Star Wars” fans, Christmas is coming earlier for the second year in a row.
The first standalone film from the galaxy far, far away, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opens Dec. 16. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the seventh chapter in the ‘Star Wars” saga hit theaters in December 2015.
“Rogue One” follows a band of rebels led by Jyn Erso as they rally to steal the plans for the Death Star and give them to the Rebel Alliance. “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the original film, opens with Darth Vader searching for Princess Leia as she tries to hide the Death Star plans.
The new international trailer for the film hit the web on Thursday. And while other trailers have give viewers a glimpse of Vader, the latest trailer gives fans their best view yet.
