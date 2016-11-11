Highland and Island Games

Highland and Island games give participants a chance to play something, throw something and hit something.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Arts & Culture

A moment of peace on Horn Island

The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs hosted an excursion to Horn Island on May 14-15. SunHerald assistant editor Lauren Walck tagged along and captured these photos and video. Music provided by staff writer Wesley Muller.

Entertainment Videos