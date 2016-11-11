Movies at a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Arrival ☆☆☆☆
Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner are part of a team of scientists investigating alien spacecraft that have touched down in 12 spots around the world. Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”) directs. PG-13 (C, G)
Almost Christmas☆☆
Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, Danny Glover and Gabrielle Union are among the members of an extended family trying to spend five days of the holiday season together under the same roof without killing each other. PG-13 (C, G)
Shut In
No review available
A heart-pounding thriller about a widowed child psychologist (Naomi Watts) who lives in an isolated existence in rural New England. Caught in a deadly winter storm, she must find a way to rescue a young boy before he disappears forever. PG-13 (C)
Returning
The Accountant☆☆1/2
A seemingly normal CPA (Ben Affleck) leads a secret life cooking the books for criminal organizations in director Gavin O’Connor’s crime drama. R (C, G)
Deepwater Horizon☆☆☆
Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C)
Doctor Strange ☆☆☆☆
The Marvel Comics Universe takes a step into fantasy with this first installment in the adventures of the Greenwich Village neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) who defends our realm from otherworldly evil. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Tilda Swinton co-star for director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Deliver Us from Evil”). PG-13 (C, G)
Hacksaw Ridge ☆☆1/2
Mel Gibson’s first outing as a director since 2006’s “Apocalypto” tells the true story of an American soldier (Andrew Garfield) who saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun during one of World War II’s bloodiest battles – emphasis on the bloody. R (C, G)
Inferno☆☆
Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard reunite for their third adaptation of a Dan Brown novel about the trouble-magnet symbologist Robert Langdon. PG-13 (C, G)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back☆☆1/2
Tom Cruise reprises the role of the detective hero of Lee Child’s series of novels, this time trying to clear his name after being implicated in a government conspiracy. PG-13 (C, G)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ☆☆1/2
Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Ouija: Origin of Evil ☆☆1/2
Set in 1965, this sequel to the 2014 horror hit finds out how that silly board game became so evil. PG-13 (C, G)
Trolls ☆☆1/2
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. PG (C, G)
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween☆☆1/2
Madea battles zombies, ghosts and killers while babysitting a group of misbehaving teens in the latest installment of Tyler Perry’s comedy franchise. PG-13 (C, G)
Comments