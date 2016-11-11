2016 Magnolia State Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society will sponsor their 28th annual “Magnolia State Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show.”
The three-day event starts Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and continues Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Civic Center Building, in Pascagoula.
Admission is $3 for adults; three-day tickets are $5; children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult admission.
There is no charge for parking.
This family-oriented show will feature a giant sluice where guest will be able to rinse gravel and find their own gemstones.
There is a kid’s corner with coloring pages of gemstones and fossils.
Children will be taught to make gemstone trees. There will be door prizes and a raffle. Concessions will be available.
The rare and interesting gold exhibit by Bill LaRue of Ocean Springs will return to this year’s show.
LaRue spent many years as a “Sour Dough” (Gold Prospector) hunting for gold in the western United States, Canada, Alaska and Mexico.
The way LaRue tells it, he began as a gold miner when he visited the gold country in California.
He says he happened to stop at a little restaurant/motel in a town called Dry Town and in a creek near the highway he found gold in the first pan he brought up.
The gold bug bit him and he started his gold mining adventure the next day. That was in February 1967 and over the years he mined by both tunneling and the open pit method. LaRue has a unique necklace that he made and wears on special occasions (he may be wearing it at the show) that has gold and quartz found in his mines.
The center piece of the necklace is almost pure gold from Stanton, Arizona. The placer nuggets are from the Chiricahua Mountains, Arizona.
Members of the society will be available to demonstrate techniques such as faceting, wire wrapping, intarsia, cabbing, silver work, beading and various other techniques used in the
lapidary arts and crafts.
Buddy Shotts, a master facetor and his wife, Reba, will demonstrate the methods used to facet gem stones to increase their brilliance and beauty.
David Cook will demonstrate techniques in wire-wrapping. Vicki Reynolds, an artist from Ocean Springs will paint and display her pictures on rock slabs.
This year’s show will have a number of quality exhibits featuring rare gemstones, beautiful jewelry and a variety of unique artistic creations.
According to John Wright, a retired Registered Professional Geologist and life member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Gem &
Mineral Society, Mississippi has semi-precious gem stones such as jasper, carnelian, agate, quartz, and many others that can be found in area gravel pits along with petrified wood and fossils, but no “precious gem stone” until the recent discovery of the Mississippi Opal by the State Geological Survey’s Surface Geology Division.
John Wright will have his world wide collection of meteorites on display.
The 30-plus dealers for the show will come from all parts of the United States and will have a varied and wide-ranging selection of items to choose from such as finished gemstones, gemstone rough, pearls of all sizes and colors, gold and silver findings (“findings” are prefabricated metal parts used to mount stones for rings, pendants, etc.), tools, lapidary supplies, museum quality fossils and mineral specimen, beautiful carved stone figures, beads of every imaginable type, shape, and size, gift items and unique collectibles of all kinds.
There will also be “Jewelers” available to mount your stones in rings or pendants and repair jewelry items for you. You can design your own jewelry by choosing from a wide selection of gemstones and have it custom mounted right at the show, or if you prefer, you may choose from a wide variety of exquisitely finished jewelry items.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society will sponsor their 28th annual “Magnolia State Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show.”
The three-day event starts Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and continues Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Civic Center Building, in Pascagoula.
Admission is $3 for adults; three-day tickets are $5; children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult admission.
Comments