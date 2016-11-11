Walk4ALZ takes steps to cure Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Mississippi will bring a little peace, love and understanding to those who struggle with Alzheimer’s when they hold their Walk4ALZ fundraiser Saturday on the Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd.
“Peace Out, Alzheimer’s” is this year’s theme, and participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite 1960’s attire.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. A brief ceremony will preclude the walk, which begins at 10. Anyone wishing to start or join a team may visit www.alzms.org/walk or call 236-7211.
More than 500 people are expected to walk to show their support. The event will include information about Alzheimer’s and the support groups available. There also will be a tribute for those who struggle with Alzheimer’s. Following the walk, a closing ceremony will include a presentation of spirit awards and fundraising awards.
Biloxi’s walk is the seventh one in the state since Sept. 10. On Oct. 27, Alzheimer’s Mississippi held its Purple Tie Gala as a kick-off party for the walk. The event raised more than $4,000. That’s in addition to funds raised this year through a bake sale and quilt raffle.
Ages 65 and older are the ones most likely to be affected by Alzheimer’s. Women account for two-thirds of those affected.
According to Alzheimer’s Mississippi, the disease affects 52,000 Mississippians each year. Kathryn Moran, community outreach coordinator for the Gulf Coast, said that number is much greater when one factors in the individuals affected by watching a loved one go through it.
“For the 52,000 Mississippians living with this disease, there are two to three caregivers, and it’s important to show them that they’re not alone and that the community supports their struggles. Supporting Alzheimer’s Mississippi will provide educational programs, and resources and support groups to help,” Moran said.
Alzheimer’s Mississippi is a non-profit that uses the funding to provide free support and services to Mississippians who have Alzheimer’s or related disorders. They advocate for research funding to improve treatment and find a cure. They also provide programs and services, free of charge, to patients, their families, caregivers and community. All their funds directly benefit Mississippi.
Walk4ALZ
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd.
Anyone wishing to start or join a team may visit www.alzms.org/walk or call 236-7211.
Comments