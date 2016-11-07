Clinton, Trump spending election eve in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump will spend the last day of the campaign in Pennsylvania.
Trump will hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. Monday rally at the Lackawanna College Student Union in Scranton. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Clinton will stop at the University of Pittsburgh for a noon rally before traveling to a rally in Philadelphia rally Monday night.
She'll be joined in Philadelphia by President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea. Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are both also scheduled to appear and perform in Philadelphia.
Eric Trump, the Republican candidate's son, will also appear in Pittsburgh at 12:30 p.m. and at State College at 3 p.m.
