CMA Awards honoree Dolly Parton is coming to the Gulf Coast

Country superstar Dolly Parton was honored during the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Nashville.
And later this month, she will be in New Orleans. Her “Pure and Simple Tour” — in support of her new album of the same name — hits the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Parton was the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award Wednesday night. During her acceptance speech, she poked fun at Nelson’s open use of marijuana. She made a post referencing the speech on her Facebook page.
She was also the subject of a tribute as Jennifer Nettles and Pentatonix and joined Kacey Musgraves, Reba and Carrie Underwood in a four song medley that concluded with “I Will Always Love You.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments