November 1, 2016 9:53 PM

Brownstein and Saunders, mutual admirers, co-host reading

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK

It's not hard to understand why author George Saunders and rock star-actress Carrie Brownstein admire each other.

Co-hosting a reading Tuesday night in Manhattan, they each showed a self-deprecating humor and a belief in the redemptive power of art.

The two-hour event before a capacity audience at the Symphony Space performance center featured actors Greta Gerwig, Josh Radnor and BD Wong reading fiction by Saunders and excerpts from Brownstein's memoir "Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl."

It's the latest presentation of Selected Shorts, the popular Symphony Space series that brings together actors, authors and musicians.

