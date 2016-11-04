Peter Anderson Festival is Saturday and Sunday in downtown Ocean Springs

Arts and crafts, food and fun will be the order of the weekend as the 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival takes over downtown Ocean Springs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The festival, which was created to honor master potter Peter Anderson, is mainly on Washington Avenue and Government Street and draws more than 100,000 people each year, according to the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Four hundred vendors will offer food and arts and crafts, including jewelry, pottery, metalwork, photography, paintings in various media, sculpture, woodwork, ceramics, glasswork, printmaking, furniture and candle and soapmaking.
Several restaurants and other fresh food vendors will offer goodies such as wood-fired pizza, hot dogs and barbecue and several vendors will offer packaged foods.
Free transportation will be provided to the entrances with buses picking up attendees at two schools: Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Oak Park Elementary, both at 2300 Government St., as well as at the Greyhound Stadium parking lot at 1005 Hanley Road.
Buses will run both days every 15 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from the parking lots to entrances of the festival. Parking on side streets is not allowed, festival organizers caution.
Portable restrooms as well as comfort stations for parents of babies, toddlers or young children or those just needing a rest will be available.
Information booths will be at the four main entrances (Marshall Park on Washington Avenue, corner of Government Street and Denny Avenue, corner of Porter Avenue and Bellande, and Washington Avenue at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church), where those attending can find festival guides, official T-shirts and posters.
Note: T-shirts are known to sell quickly, and there is a limited supply, so arrive early on Saturday to ensure getting one.
Looking for commemorative Shearwater Pottery mugs? They’ll be found at the Shearwater Pottery booth in the L&N Depot Plaza, on Washington Avenue near the railroad tracks.
On the grounds, visitors are likely to see artists demonstrating their skills. Also, visit the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory’s hands-on marine education area on the grounds of the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center on Government Street, where you’ll find displays, artifacts and activities with an emphasis on marine education.
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is again hosting the Young at Art exhibit. Artists ages 8 to 18 get to exhibit and sell their work.
The exhibit is on the WAMA grounds and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
While you’re there, consider stopping in WAMA to check out their latest exhibit, “Brothers of Craft: The Art of Peter, Walter and ‘Mac’ Anderson.”
The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center has two exhibits — “Rhythmic Expressions: The Art of Liz Shaefer” is in the Duckett Gallery and “Spectacular History of Gulf Hills Resort & Riding the Rails” is in the History Museum.
The 45th annual Fall Exhibit & Sale, presented by the Ocean Springs Art Association, is in the Ocean Springs Community Center at 510 Washington Ave.
The festival is presented by Blue Moon Brewing.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
