After 10 years, country’s first couple is coming back to the Gulf Coast

Mississippi native Faith Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, will make a return to the Gulf Coast with a show at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
The show is scheduled for Friday, April 7.
Pre-sale tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
The New Orleans show is the first of the 2017 Soul2Soul II Tour. According to a report on TheBoot.com, the tour will hit 65 cities.
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the Soul2Soul tour. Hill and McGraw came to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on July, 27, 2007. The Soul2Soul Tour was one of the most successful tours of recent years, according to a joint press release from McGraw and Hill.
“We have the best fans in the world, who have been with us through our entire journey and we are so excited to celebrate with them by going back on the road and showcasing an exciting new show,” said McGraw and Hill in the press release. “It’s always great when we get to work together and it’s been a while since we got to do that.”
The 2017 tour marks the first time Hill has been on the road in 10 years.
More information on the tour can be found at soul2soultour.com.
