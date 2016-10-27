Fallon, Timberlake 2016? Probably not, but there is this ...

Music superstar Justin Timberlake and talk show host Jimmy Fallon are back at it with another trip to Camp Winnipesaukee, the fictional summer camp the two regularly frequent on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Timberlake stopped by the “Tonight Show” set on Wednesday to promote his new movie “Trolls,” which opens in theaters No. 4.
Although Timeberlake pondered why they “were at summer camp in the middle of October,” they joined forces for an a capella version of the 1995 Alanis Morisette hit “Ironic.” Previous Camp Winnepesaukee songs include a rousing version of the Toto hit “Africa.”
And as in previous visits to the camp, the singing is interrupted by Mr. Fletcher, played by “Tonight Show” writer AD Miles.
Timberlake is also the subject of a feature-length documentary — “Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids.” The film was directed by “The Silence of The Lambs” and “Stop Making Sense” director Jonathan Demme. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Comments