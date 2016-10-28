Entertainment

October 28, 2016 12:00 AM

Going out

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

Dave Rohbock

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

Vonnie Holliman & The Silverado Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. 228-864-0838.

8 p.m.

Live DJ by Glenn

Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.

10 p.m.

DJ Kelly

Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.

10 p.m.

DJ H-Tron

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

10 p.m.

Enjoy The Weather

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Enjoy The Weather is a progressive rock band based out of Ocean Springs. 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Chuck Tippit

Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

DJ Skinny D

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

10 p.m.

Mitch Stewart

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

MoJiles

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. MoJiles play a mix of rock, hip hop, ’80s and country. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

Bright Side

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Rochelle Harper

The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.

7 p.m.

The Tall Boys

Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. The Tall Boys are a country rock band from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. 228-875-9928.

9 p.m.

Magnolia Bayou

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

8 p.m.

Saturday

Barry Gibson

Huck’s Cove, 3000 Oak St., Gautier. 228-497-4309.

7 p.m.

Magnolia Bayou

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

9 p.m.

The Danny Alexander Blues Band

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

8 p.m.

Cody Roth

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.

Blackwater Brass

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans style funk mainstays. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Deuces Wild Live

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

MoJiles

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. MoJiles play a mix of rock, hip hop, ’80s and country. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

Harmony Grits Rock’N’Blues

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. No Cover. Classic & So. Rock/Blues band w/ Lead Guitarist extraordinaire Wild Wayne Galloway! Music from Beatles, Stones, Hendrix, ZZ, Santana. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

James Gillies

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Biloxi native James Gillies has a sound similar to Green Day. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Cloud Wars/Halloween Party

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Cloud Wars will be bringing music to the ears of all guests for our Halloween Party. There will be a costume contest! 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

DJ Rico

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. A live DJ in Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

10 p.m.

Rochelle Harper

The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.

7 p.m.

Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

George Mills and James Johnson

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

12:30 p.m.

Sunday

Gospel Singing

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

12:30 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Lookout Steaks and Seafood, 1301 26th Ave., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. 228-248-0555.

12 p.m.

Sicily Swing

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. This three-piece group plays a mix of New Orleans R&B, swing and oldies tunes. 228-818-9885.

5 p.m.

Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

3 p.m.

DJ Pyro

Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.

4 p.m.

Monday

Brandon Tingstrom

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Wednesday

DJ Ski

American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.

6 p.m.

Open Mic with Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Eugene Eash

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

DJ Mad Mike

The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.

9 p.m.

Thursday

DJ Papa Bear

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

9 p.m.

Chris Houchin

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Chilly treats are made at Snow Boogers

View more video

Entertainment Videos