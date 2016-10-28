Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Dave Rohbock
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
Vonnie Holliman & The Silverado Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. 228-864-0838.
8 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
Enjoy The Weather
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Enjoy The Weather is a progressive rock band based out of Ocean Springs. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Chuck Tippit
Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
DJ Skinny D
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
10 p.m.
Mitch Stewart
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
MoJiles
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. MoJiles play a mix of rock, hip hop, ’80s and country. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Bright Side
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Rochelle Harper
The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.
7 p.m.
The Tall Boys
Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. The Tall Boys are a country rock band from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. 228-875-9928.
9 p.m.
Magnolia Bayou
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
Saturday
Barry Gibson
Huck’s Cove, 3000 Oak St., Gautier. 228-497-4309.
7 p.m.
Magnolia Bayou
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
9 p.m.
The Danny Alexander Blues Band
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
8 p.m.
Cody Roth
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Blackwater Brass
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans style funk mainstays. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Deuces Wild Live
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
MoJiles
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. MoJiles play a mix of rock, hip hop, ’80s and country. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Harmony Grits Rock’N’Blues
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. No Cover. Classic & So. Rock/Blues band w/ Lead Guitarist extraordinaire Wild Wayne Galloway! Music from Beatles, Stones, Hendrix, ZZ, Santana. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
James Gillies
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Biloxi native James Gillies has a sound similar to Green Day. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Cloud Wars/Halloween Party
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Cloud Wars will be bringing music to the ears of all guests for our Halloween Party. There will be a costume contest! 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
DJ Rico
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. A live DJ in Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
10 p.m.
Rochelle Harper
The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.
7 p.m.
Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
George Mills and James Johnson
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Sunday
Gospel Singing
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Lookout Steaks and Seafood, 1301 26th Ave., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. 228-248-0555.
12 p.m.
Sicily Swing
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. This three-piece group plays a mix of New Orleans R&B, swing and oldies tunes. 228-818-9885.
5 p.m.
Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
3 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
Monday
Brandon Tingstrom
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Wednesday
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
Thursday
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
Chris Houchin
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Comments