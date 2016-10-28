Entertainment

October 28, 2016 12:00 AM

See who we saw under the Friday night lights

Marquee Framed visited two high school football games Oct. 21: Pearl River Central at Pascagoula and Ocean Springs at St. Martin. The Sun Herald covers all South Mississippi high school football games live every Friday with scoring updates, video analysis, photos and more.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Chilly treats are made at Snow Boogers

View more video

Entertainment Videos