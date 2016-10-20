ZZ Top are bad and nationwide and coming to Biloxi on Friday

That “little ol’ band from Texas” returns to Biloxi on Friday with an 8 p.m. show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
ZZ Top — Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard — were originally scheduled to hit the stage at the Beau on April 22.
The April show was canceled after bassist Hill fell while going to the stage at the Lone Star Events Center in Lubbock, Texas, a couple of days before the Biloxi show.
ZZ Top’s manager Carl Stubner said Hill’s injury sidelined all tour dates through May 7.
“Dusty was suited up and ready to go when he tripped on a step while on his way to the stage for the start of the show,” Stubner said. “But that’s water under the bridge.”
During the time Hill was recovering, ZZ Top released a new album of live material. “Live! Greatest Hits From Around The World” features the band performing some of their extensive catalog in places like Brazil, Berlin and Dallas. Guitar great Jeff Beck even performs with the band live from London on their hit “Rough Boy” and a cover of “Sixteen Tons,” which was recorded by Merle Travis and Tennessee Ernie Ford.
ZZ Top has sold more than 50 million albums since they released “ZZ Top’s First Album” in 1971.
It’s been about four years since they recorded their last studio album, “La Futura,” with producer Rick Rubin (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cult) at the helm.
“Rick is a real taskmaster because when the band thought we had something down just right, Rick would invariably suggest we could do it perhaps a bit differently for the better and he was always right,” Gibbons said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “Rick’s goal and, ultimately ours, was for ZZ Top to be ‘the best possible ZZ Top — ever.’”
After the release and subsequent tour of “La Futura,” Gibbons recorded his first solo album, “Perfectamundo,” with his side project Billy Gibbons and the BFGs. The result was an eclectic mix Gibbons called “an intriguing sonic exploration.”
“We wanted The BFGs’ sessions to be something way different than ZZ Top sessions and when I was invited to participate in the Havana Jazz Festival, the concept revealed itself — Afro Cuban,” he said.
He said he’s not sure when he will do another record with The BFGs.
“The plan is to have no plans. However, the crew is prepared to jump in again and turn that ‘something’ into something else,” he said.
Gibbons, born in 1949, said it was an early childhood performance that fueled his passion for music.
“My mom took me to see Elvis when I was a tyke,” he said. “I’m not sure what his exact set list was back then, but I’m guessing that ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ or ‘Hound Dog’ would have set me on this path.”
Gibbons was in the seminal Texas blues band the Moving Sidewalks. He has devoted his life to carving out his own niche as a modern blues man.
He said although some of the blues greats including BB King have died, he doesn’t see the art form going away.
“The blues just doesn’t die,” he said. “It’s not dependent on a single individual but, rather, on the human condition. It’s in the DNA of humankind. It’ll be around as long as the expression of the species interprets feelings both high and low.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
An evening with ZZ Top
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. Friday
Tickets start $97 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Note: If the show is sold out, the Beau Rivage releases any additional tickets at 6 p.m. at the box office on the day of show.
