Going to Chris Stapleton tonight? You may want to get there early

If you’re planning on seeing country singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton in his first appearance at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Thursday, you probably want to plan on getting their early.
With the show a complete sellout, coliseum officials say traffic delays on US Highway 90 are to be expected.
“The show is a sellout and we expect an attendance of more than 10,000 people tonight, so traffic in the parking lot tonight will be heavy,” said coliseum event marketing director Kendra Simpson. “People should also expect some heavy traffic around the coliseum.”
Simpson said a “handful” of VIP parking passes are still available at the box office for $20.
The concert starts at 8 p.m.
Stapleton is one the hottest names in music, country and otherwise. His debut album “The Traveler” netted Stapleton several awards and it has sold almost 2 million copies. But the Kentucky-born singer was a well-known songwriter long before he released his first album. He will be joined on the tour by his backup singer and wife, Morgane Stapleton.
Southern soul singer and Athens, Alabama native Anderson East will open the Biloxi show.
“We are excited to have Chris Stapleton on stage tonight at the Coast Coliseum,” Simpson said. “With his wife Morgane and guest Anderson East, this is a solid country song and we appreciate all of the fans who bout tickets to support live entertainment.”
Stapleton is responsible for penning country hits such as “Come Back Song” by Darius Rucker and “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright” by George Strait.
East’s debut album, “Delilah,” was released in 2015. He has been making headlines recently because he’s been dating country music super star Miranda Lambert. According to a report on E News, East and Lambert are contemplating marriage.
