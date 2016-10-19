Pass Christian’s Tig Notaro will perform in New Orleans

One of Pass Christian’s most famous former residents will be performing in New Orleans on Friday.
Comic Tig Notaro will perform her one-woman show at the Joy Theater on Canal Street Friday at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at TicketFly.com. Doors for the show open at 8 p.m.
Notaro’s show “One Mississippi” was recently picked up for a full season on Amazon Prime. The show began streaming Sept. 9. It is executive produced Diablo Cody and Louis CK.
The show takes place in the fictional Mississippi town of Bay St. Lucille. It is filmed in Texas.
Earlier this year, Notaro released her autobiography, “I’m Just a Person,” which starts with her losing her mother, Susie, just hours after Notaro was released from a hospital where she was being treated for an intestinal infection in 2012.
During Notaro’s hospitalization for the infection, she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer, which led to a double mastectomy.
She and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, are now the proud parents of twin boys, Max and Finn.
They were married in a ceremony in Pass Christian.
Notaro’s latest comedy album, “Boyish Girl Interrupted,” was released earlier this year.
