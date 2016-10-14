Styx plays the Beau Rivage, plus a few rounds of golf

One of the Coast’s favorite bands will be back this weekend for a show in Biloxi.
Styx will play the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Friday at 8 p.m. And for bassist Ricky Phillips, it’s a good opportunity to hit the links.
“We love playing in Biloxi because the crowds are always great and the fans have such a good time,” Phillips said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “But I also love coming to Biloxi because I love golf and there are some great courses down there.”
Phillips has been the bassist in Styx since 2003 in an interesting capacity. He has filled in on bass duties in the absence of orginal bassist Chuck Panazzo, who has been living with HIV since 2003.
“When (Tommy Shaw) brought me on board, I was playing some rhythm guitars,” Phillips said. “But when Chuck got sick, I started playing bass.”
Today, the two are touring together in harmony.
“Chuck is doing great and he looks amazing,” Phillips said. “We have it worked out where we play together, and we even do some dueling basses like in ‘Spinal Tap,’ it’s really cool.”
Although the band plays hundreds of live dates a year both solo and as part of package tours with Foreigner, Def Leppard and others, Phillips said it may be a while before the band delivers its fans a new album.
“The thing about making a Styx album is it has to be perfect and it’s a very intensive process, because we want to give our fans the perfect Styx record,” he said. “I just don’t know when we will have the time to take on a labor-intensive project like that in the near future.”
If you go
What: Styx in concert
Where: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd.
When: 8 p.m. on Friday
Tickets: $49 and are available at Ticketmaster.com
