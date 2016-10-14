Tara Reid, Kevin Nash will bring the thrills to Fear Fete

Fear Fete Horror Con and Film Festival gets going Friday at the Coast Convention Center.
The three-day convention promises to be “two cons for one price” as it will offer both a horror convention and a convention for gamers.
Fear Fete will feature a horror-film festival that includes sub-genres such as traditional horror films, science fiction, paranormal films and horror films centered on religion and the occult.
The films will be shown in blocks both Saturday and Sunday. A full schedule can be found online at fearfete.com
A Fear Fete costume contest is planned for Saturday beginning at noon.
No con would be complete with celebrity guests, and Fear Fete is no exception. Among those scheduled to attend are “American Pie” star Tara Reid, WWE star Kevin Nash and various stars from “Walking Dead” and other horror shows and films.
For gamers, Gamer Fete will have demonstrations of the latest games, including “Doom,” “Super Smash Bros” and “Mortal Kombat XL.”
A video-game tournament and a costume contest also are scheduled for Gamer Fete.
The event will also include FX panels and demonstrations and a 25th anniversary panel featuring the cast from Wes Anderson’s “The People Under the Stairs.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
What: Fear Fete/Gamer Fete
Where: Coast Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi.
When: Oct. 14-16; time of events varies daily. Check fearfete.com for a full schedule.
Tickets: $35 at the door, but several ticketing options can be puchased at fearfete.com
