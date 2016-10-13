We can't all live in a Yellow Submarine, but we can build our own

Blue Meanies, beware.
Thanks to a suggestion – and a model – from a fan, Lego has produced a “Yellow Submarine” package, featuring the Fab Four, their magical vehicle and even Jeremy Hillary Boob.
LEGO® Ideas 21306 Yellow Submarine is scheduled to go on sale Nov. 1 for the retail price of $59.99. According to Lego’s Twitter feed, advance orders are not being accepted.
Kevin Szeto, who describes himself as “Aerospace Engineer, Musician, Photographer, and Legomaniac,” posted his design for a Lego Yellow Submarine on Instagram.
Lego designer Justin Ramsden took it from there.
The box will contain more than 550 LEGO bricks including the 4 minifigures representing John (Lennon), Paul (McCartney), George (Harrison) and Ringo (Starr).
“Yellow Submarine” began as a song on the Beatles album “Revolver,” sung by Ringo Starr with ample harmonic help from John, Paul and George. An animated film “Yellow Submarine” followed in 1968; among the authors of the screenplay were Erich Segal, later known for “Love Story.”
The Beatles themselves did not take part in the film, other than appearing in a live scene at the end.
The Lego product follows a set of six Hot Wheels vehicles with a Yellow Submarine theme, released earlier this year.
