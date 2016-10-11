From Olaf and Elsa to Donny and Marie, holiday shows are coming to the Coast

For many, the Christmas season is the “most wonderful time of the year.” And this year, there are plenty of shows to help you and yours usher in the holidays.
From Donny and Marie to Olaf and Elsa, this could be the most magical Christmas season ever for the Gulf Coast.
Get into the spirit of Christmas early when Country Music Hall of Fame inductees the Oak Ridge Boys bring their Christmas Celebration to the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. Although the Oaks have been doing the show for 27 years, this is the first time it has been performed in Biloxi. Tickets start at $20 and are available here.
While technically not a Christmas show, it will be hard to deny the holiday spirit when Disney On Ice returns to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Dec. 1-4 with “Dream Big,” a princess-themed show which features Elsa and Olaf and others from “Frozen.” Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Get a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll and a lot Chistmas-y when Donny and Marie bring their “Celebrating the Holidays” show to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Dec. 2. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Brandon Bennett brings Elvis to the Hard Rock Live on Dec. 9-10 with “Merry Christmas Baby.” Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 14.
Spend Christmas with Wynonna and the Big Noise at the IP Casino Resort on December. 16. Led by Wynonna, formerly of The Judds, the show promises to be a mix of solo hits and Christmas classics. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The jolly old elf, Santa Claus himself, will be appearing in the holiday musical variety show “Christmas Wonderland,” which runs Dec. 21-29 at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now.
