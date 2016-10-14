Jackson County Fair will offer tradition and thrills

The 95th annual Jackson County Fair, which will run Sundaythrough Oct. 23 in Pascagoula, will offer a mixture of thrilling rides and age-old tradition.
The variety of rides and attractions at the fair will offer something for all ages, whether it’s the excitement of spinning high above the crowds or walking through a funhouse.
Eddie Russell, chairman of the Fair Association, said there will be more rides than ever and increased security on the grounds.
The fair’s midway will open at 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Oct. 21, gates open at 2 p.m. with reduced prices on rides until 2 a.m. The fair will open at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 and 12:30 p.m. on the final day with rides running until crowds dwindle.
In addition to the thrills, the culture on display will range from artwork to preserves.
The Civic Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Oct. 22 and will offer exhibits.
Among the exhibits will be canned fruits such as huckleberries, dewberries, peaches and apples. There also will be preserved vegetables, jams, pickles and relishes. The baked goods exhibit will have gingerbread houses, cakes, pies, bread, brownies and more. A candy exhibit will welcome entries of peanut brittle, divinity and fudge.
The Arts Building will be open Tuesday night through Oct. 22. There will be an art exhibit that welcomes multiple media. There also will be awards for vegetables and flowers, cut flowers and flower arrangements. A household arts exhibit presents awards for the best quilts. The fancy-work exhibit will feature embroidery and crochet. The craft bazaar incorporates homemade Christmas ornaments, wreaths and dolls.
In the barn, there will be shows for dogs, poultry and livestock. Also, among the Civic Center Stage’s performances will be dance teams Tuesday night beginning at 5.
Not to be forgotten is a variety of food that ranges from sticky sweets to hearty dishes. Russell said it all comes together to offer memories that will last a lifetime.
“I have memories from being a teenager and going to that fair,” he said. “Everyone enjoys the food so much — going to get some gumbo, and it’s good income for the churches and nonprofits that are out there.”
Admission to the fair and Civic Center is free. Prices for rides vary.
The fairgrounds is at 2902 Shortcut Road.
95th annual Jackson County Fair
When: Sunday though Oct. 23; the midway will open at 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Oct. 21, gates open at 2 p.m. with reduced prices on rides until 2 a.m.
The fair will open at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 and 12:30 p.m. on the final Sunday with rides running until crowds dwindle.
Where: The fairgrounds is at 2902 Shortcut Road in Pascagoula.
Admission: Free to the fair and Civic Center. Prices for rides vary.
Comments