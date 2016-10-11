Planning on getting down at the Comedy Get Down on Friday? Not so fast

The Comedy Get Down scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum has been canceled. According to a post on the Coliseum’s website, tickets will be refunded at the place of purchase.
It is not known if the show, which stars Cedric the Entertainer, George Lopez, Charlie Murphy, DL Hughley and Eddie Griffin, will be rescheduled.
A post was made on the tour’s Facebook page on Monday promoting the Biloxi show.
This is the second show to be canceled at the Coliseum in about a month. A Gucci Mane and Friends show scheduled for Sept. 24 was canceled by its promoter. Early in the year, pop singer Bryan Adams canceled an appearance on the claims that he could not perform in the state that passed HB 1523, or the religions freedom bill. Ticket sales to the canceled Adams show were sluggish.
The Coliseum will host country music sensation Chris Stapleton on Oct. 20. The show is sold out.
Comments