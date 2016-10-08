TV’s John Schneider bringing innovative film fest to D’Iberville

To many, actor John Schneider is best known for his roles on “The Haves and The Have Nots,” “Smallville” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He’s also a country singer who’s had several hit songs.
But these days, Schneider is also pursuing his love for directing and developing films.
He has teamed up with producer Alicia Allain of Maven Entertainment to form CineFlix, which gives independent filmmakers a venue to have their movies seen in theaters.
Schneider is bringing the CineFlix Film Festival to the Grand Theatre in D’Iberville. The festival will run Monday through Thursday. A full schedule and ticket information can be found at www.thegrandtheatre.com/cineflix.
During an August interview with the Sun Herald, Schneider was still trying to get his Baton Rouge film studio John Schneider Studios and his home in order after the flooding in Louisiana.
“We’re digging out and tearing through and we’re getting through it, and I’m directing a movie at the same time, so there’s a lot going on,” he said.
The independent spirit
Schneider said he is dedicated to independent filmmaking because he wants people to tell their stories.
“The thing about big films is that although some of them make a ton of money, most of them lose a ton of money,” he said. “I think it’s more important now more than ever to keep independent film alive because it’s usually someone’s idea seen from beginning to end and in the end you see the story they wanted to tell you — they are just by nature more script and story driven.”
The Cineflix Film Festival started in Slidell on Oct. 3 and travels across the South before concluding in Baton Rouge in November.
“We’ve partnered with three movie theaters that are independently owned and we’ve worked out a deal with the theaters to give all of the filmmakers some of the profits from their films, which has never been done before —filmmakers by and large charge filmmakers for everything,” Schneider said.
“But with this, we cut the filmmakers in on the gate and we cut the theater owners on the back end of the films in case one jumps out and becomes the next ‘Blair Witch Project’ or ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’ ”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
