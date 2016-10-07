The Latest: Desert Trip festival guests greeted with heat

The latest on the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, California, which features six legendary acts over three days: the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It will be the first time ever they've all performed at the same event (all times local).
5:25 p.m.
Middle-aged, white-haired rockers heading to the Desert Trip music festival for the concert of a lifetime were welcomed with 95-degree heat.
The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, opened Friday afternoon for the three-day concert.
Concertgoers toted beach chairs and backpacks to the dusty, grassy area dotted with merchandise tents and food stalls. During the heat of the day, most attendees clamored for shade. Others crowded the souvenir tent to pick up concert T-shirts or opted to keep cool inside the air-conditioned classic rock photo exhibit.
Desert Trip is being staged at the same Southern California desert venue where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each spring. But the age difference between the two target audiences was immediately evident.
Where Coachella is aimed at millennials, Desert Trip targets the more affluent baby boomers who grew up with the festival's featured rockers.
---
11 a.m. For thousands of middle-aged rockers, the concert of a lifetime is here.
The Desert Trip music festival starts Friday in Indio, California, featuring six legendary acts over three days: the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It will be the first time ever they've all performed at the same event.
The concert is being staged at the same Southern California desert venue where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each spring.
But unlike Coachella, Desert Trip is targeting the more affluent baby boomers who grew up with the festival's featured rockers. Luxury camping, gourmet dining and yoga classes are among the amenities being offered. The festival repeats next weekend.
Dylan is set to kick things off Friday, just after sunset.
