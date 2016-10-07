95-degree heat welcomes concertgoers to Desert Trip

The Desert Trip music festival welcomed thousands of middle-aged and white-haired rockers to the concert of a lifetime with 95-degree heat.
The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, opened Friday afternoon for the three-day concert featuring six legendary acts: the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It's the first time ever they've all performed at the same event.
Concertgoers toted beach chairs and backpacks to the dusty, grassy area dotted with merchandise tents and food stalls. During the heat of the day, most attendees clamored for shade. Others crowded the souvenir tent to pick up concert T-shirts or opted to keep cool inside the air-conditioned classic rock photo exhibit.
Desert Trip is being staged at the same Southern California desert venue where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each spring. But where Coachella is aimed at millennials, Desert Trip targets the more affluent baby boomers who grew up with the festival's featured rockers. Luxury camping, gourmet dining and yoga classes are among the amenities being offered. RVs and camping tents packed the camping area, where $10,000 air-conditioned safari tents and lakeside tee-pees are also available.
The festival repeats next weekend.
Dylan is set to kick things off Friday, just after sunset.
