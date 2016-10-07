Cruisin’ The Coast is at full speed, heading into the homestretch

Cruisin’ The Coast is revved on the red line and heading into the home stretch.
This year’s record breaking event has brought thousands of classic, antique, hot rod, street rod, rat rod and cream puff cars from throughout the nation.
They’ve been Cruisin’ The Coast all week long from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula and points in between.
But the highlight of the event, the final weekend promises the best yet.
On the slate is still some of the best to come, including live music at all venues, celebrity appearances, the Gautier Mullet and Music Fest and casino enteratinment including the Beach Boys, Brandon Bennett and Cheech and Chong.
So, check out the schedule, grab your beach chairs, head out on the highway and enjoy the rest of Cruisin’ The Coast.
Cruisin’ The Coast, final weekend schedule
Friday
Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs
2016 and 2017 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Salute To Our Veterans,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Star Field at MGM Park
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
Courtney Hansen appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.- noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
Cristy Lee appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Coliseum, 2-4 p.m.
Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Platters
Feature Car Appearances
Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.
Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
“Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment: The Tip Tops
Southern Automotive Conference Exhibit Hall open to registered Cruisers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Beau Rivage
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-Noon — Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley
3-4:30 p.m. — Magic
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-Noon — Brandie
1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. — Halfway Ray
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-Noon — Figure 8
1-2 p.m. — Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot
(U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-Noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town
3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-Noon — Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. — Starz
3-4:30 p.m. — Vintage
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-Noon — N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha
Casino Entertainment
Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre
Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock
Cheech and Chong, IP Casino, Studio A
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar
West Story Road Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast
Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast
Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar
Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi
Saturday
All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs
2016 Registration, 9 a.m.-noon
2017 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
Auto Auction begins at Coliseum, Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feature Car Appearances
Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” visiting sites and signing autographs: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
New! Gautier Mullet & Music Fest, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., reserved parking for registered vehicles
CTC 20th Anniversary Celebration! Harrah’s Gulf Coast on The Great Lawn, 7 p.m., featuring Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with fireworks following
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-noon — Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town
3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. — Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-noon — Brandie
1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-noon — N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley
3-4:30 p.m. — Magic
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-noon — Figure 8
1-2 p.m. — Halfway Ray
3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-noon — Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. — Starz
3-4:30 p.m. — Modern Eldorados
Casino Entertainment
Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre
Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi
Halfway Show Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar
Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Dian Diaz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast
Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar
Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi
Sunday
All events at Cruise Central
2017 registration open 8 a.m.-noon
Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: 8-9 a.m.; Master of Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.
Stamping cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
Dennis Gage will announce the winners of the cash drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2017 Raffle Car
Entertainment by Na Na Sha, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
Mario Meno, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
— Cruisin’ The Coast; All times, events subject to change
