Entertainment

October 7, 2016 12:00 AM

Cruisin’ The Coast is at full speed, heading into the homestretch

By Scott Hawkins

schawkins@sunherald.com

Cruisin’ The Coast is revved on the red line and heading into the home stretch.

This year’s record breaking event has brought thousands of classic, antique, hot rod, street rod, rat rod and cream puff cars from throughout the nation.

They’ve been Cruisin’ The Coast all week long from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula and points in between.

But the highlight of the event, the final weekend promises the best yet.

On the slate is still some of the best to come, including live music at all venues, celebrity appearances, the Gautier Mullet and Music Fest and casino enteratinment including the Beach Boys, Brandon Bennett and Cheech and Chong.

So, check out the schedule, grab your beach chairs, head out on the highway and enjoy the rest of Cruisin’ The Coast.

Cruisin’ The Coast, final weekend schedule

Friday

Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs

2016 and 2017 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Salute To Our Veterans,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Star Field at MGM Park

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.- noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Coliseum, 2-4 p.m.

Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Platters

Feature Car Appearances

Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.

Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

“Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment: The Tip Tops

Southern Automotive Conference Exhibit Hall open to registered Cruisers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Beau Rivage

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley

3-4:30 p.m. — Magic

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — Halfway Ray

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon — Figure 8

1-2 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot

(U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-Noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon — Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. — Starz

3-4:30 p.m. — Vintage

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon — N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Casino Entertainment

Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre

Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock

Cheech and Chong, IP Casino, Studio A

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar

West Story Road Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast

Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar

Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi

Saturday

All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs

2016 Registration, 9 a.m.-noon

2017 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

Auto Auction begins at Coliseum, Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car Appearances

Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” visiting sites and signing autographs: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

New! Gautier Mullet & Music Fest, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., reserved parking for registered vehicles

CTC 20th Anniversary Celebration! Harrah’s Gulf Coast on The Great Lawn, 7 p.m., featuring Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with fireworks following

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-noon — Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town

3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-noon — N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley

3-4:30 p.m. — Magic

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-noon — Figure 8

1-2 p.m. — Halfway Ray

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — Starz

3-4:30 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

Casino Entertainment

Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre

Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi

Halfway Show Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar

Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Dian Diaz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast

Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar

Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi

Sunday

All events at Cruise Central

2017 registration open 8 a.m.-noon

Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: 8-9 a.m.; Master of Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.

Stamping cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.

Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award

Dennis Gage will announce the winners of the cash drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000

Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2017 Raffle Car

Entertainment by Na Na Sha, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Mario Meno, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

— Cruisin’ The Coast; All times, events subject to change

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Chilly treats are made at Snow Boogers

View more video

Entertainment Videos